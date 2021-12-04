SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Update

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,058,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 768,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 258.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWYUF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $23.61 on Friday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

