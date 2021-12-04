Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.16)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $151-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.51 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.12.

SMAR traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,639. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

