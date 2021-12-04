SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $462,618.50 and approximately $66.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

