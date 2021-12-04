Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.91, but opened at $18.54. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 38,405 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWBI. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

