Snowball Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001360 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $4.27 million and $187,969.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00059532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.77 or 0.08262660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00081913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,339.28 or 1.00429218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,290,339 coins and its circulating supply is 6,668,412 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

