Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.18. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.