Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

SCGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($20.45) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

