South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $451.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.