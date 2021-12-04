South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOUHY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of SOUHY opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.