Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will report sales of $4.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.24 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $22.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.51.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,504,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,067. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $378,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,158,000 after acquiring an additional 151,439 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 231.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 42,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.