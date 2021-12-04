Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,979 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,736 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,588 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.51.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

