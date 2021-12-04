Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOV. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 32,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,753,825 shares of company stock worth $4,515,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

