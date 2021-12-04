Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.20 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.88 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.33 or 0.08283480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00064136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00081869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.04 or 0.99528008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 95,669,686 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

