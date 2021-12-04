SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

