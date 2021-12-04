SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,588,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,871,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,317,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $109.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $108.71 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

