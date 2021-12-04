SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Holdings Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 12,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $67.80.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

