Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Head-To-Head Review

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crexendo and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 22.71% 15.58% 13.09% Spectrum Global Solutions -115.50% N/A -85.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Spectrum Global Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 5.56 $7.94 million $0.27 18.30 Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.57 -$17.71 million N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crexendo and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.