Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.64

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.64 and traded as low as C$42.60. Spin Master shares last traded at C$43.31, with a volume of 54,847 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

