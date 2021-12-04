Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPXSF opened at $216.20 on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $152.20 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.