Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 4.15, but opened at 4.38. Spire Global shares last traded at 4.69, with a volume of 13,888 shares.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 6.15.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

