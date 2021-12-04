Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Up 8%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 37,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 613,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRAD. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

