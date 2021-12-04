Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.51

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $8.39. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 63,152 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2,339.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 292,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

