Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 101,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 572,638 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $17.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after buying an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after buying an additional 363,111 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,723,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 342,582 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

