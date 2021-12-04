Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $189.26

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $189.26 and last traded at $193.26, with a volume of 164293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.50.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.28.

The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.52.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,667 shares of company stock worth $20,701,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Square by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Square by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth about $18,564,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

