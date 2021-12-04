SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,416,000 after buying an additional 442,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after acquiring an additional 270,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

