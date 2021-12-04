Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives €68.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($77.65).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR:STM traded down €0.80 ($0.91) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €59.60 ($67.73). 39,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a one year low of €55.40 ($62.95) and a one year high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

