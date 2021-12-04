State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 692 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $160.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.29. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total value of $1,774,338.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,224.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,971 shares of company stock worth $45,847,142. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

