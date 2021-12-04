State Street Corp Acquires 87,267 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,267 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Superior Industries International worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

SUP opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 4.48. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $445,474. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

