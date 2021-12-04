State Street Corp Raises Stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Priority Technology worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.23. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.