State Street Corp Sells 15,908 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetroChina by 115.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 224.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in PetroChina by 44.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 4,918.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,971 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter valued at $1,597,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

