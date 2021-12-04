State Street Corp Sells 266,646 Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vidler Water Resources were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ VWTR opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.07. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 93.97%.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.