State Street Corp Sells 807 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1,678.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,566,000 after acquiring an additional 666,732 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.82.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $258.81 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.