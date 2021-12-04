State Street Corp Takes Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

