Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

