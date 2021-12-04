Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Comerica were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,093,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.