Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

