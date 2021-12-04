Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of STOK opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $71.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $417,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,991,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

