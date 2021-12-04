StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 27,762 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.97 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

