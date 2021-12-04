StoneX Group Inc. Buys 122 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $492.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $403.89 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.