StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $44.12 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $45.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68.

