StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after buying an additional 922,836 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $455.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

