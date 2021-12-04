Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $71.11 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

