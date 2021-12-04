Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 189 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $214.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $183.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.14 and its 200-day moving average is $225.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

