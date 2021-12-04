Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,686 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $347.28 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $335.68 and a one year high of $555.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

