Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,765 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average of $148.01. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $160.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.