Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

D opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

