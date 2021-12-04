Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,497 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

MDLZ opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

