Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Square by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Square by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.28.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $20,701,507. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $181.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 169.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.83 and its 200 day moving average is $242.52. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

