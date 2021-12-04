Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.88% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. Davis Select Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

