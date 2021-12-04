Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

